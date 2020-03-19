SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 77.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,757 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 9,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $2,670,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $6,075,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 6,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

GLD traded down $2.66 on Thursday, reaching $138.04. The company had a trading volume of 20,654,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,332,660. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $119.54 and a 1 year high of $159.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.71.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

