SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,273,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,027 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 1.50% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $95,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 45,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,759 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,019.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 43,740 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,652.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 206,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,662,000 after purchasing an additional 194,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.33. 6,244,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,997,037. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.82. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $31.33 and a 12-month high of $45.73.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

