SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,894 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 1.35% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF worth $7,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 33,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $749,000.

XHE stock opened at $61.41 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a one year low of $59.37 and a one year high of $90.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.33.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.