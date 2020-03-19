SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 585,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 146,835 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.15% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $219,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDY. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 353.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 256.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $232.86. 92,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,884,029. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $348.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $358.78. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $221.10 and a 1-year high of $384.47.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

