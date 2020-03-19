Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.50.

SPB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cfra downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

In related news, CFO Jeremy W. Smeltser purchased 8,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.17 per share, for a total transaction of $499,711.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,310.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David M. Maura bought 16,709 shares of Spectrum Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.84 per share, with a total value of $999,866.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,209,362.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPB. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $2,308,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after buying an additional 34,252 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands during the third quarter worth $167,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 119.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the third quarter valued at $174,000.

NYSE SPB opened at $24.36 on Thursday. Spectrum Brands has a 12 month low of $19.59 and a 12 month high of $66.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 2.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $871.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.21 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 8.25%. Spectrum Brands’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.74%.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

