Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC Has $22.76 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC cut its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257,918 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,647 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises about 13.2% of Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $22,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,898 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,307 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from to in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.43.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,736.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,590 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $337,460.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,562 shares of company stock valued at $873,650 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $3.81 on Thursday, hitting $65.00. The company had a trading volume of 17,110,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,672,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.41 and a 200-day moving average of $83.47. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.78 and a 1 year high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

