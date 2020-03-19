Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC Has $8.71 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,929 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Target accounts for approximately 5.1% of Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $8,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Target by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,671,968 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $727,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,068 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Target by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,483,728 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $574,859,000 after purchasing an additional 82,384 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Target by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,569,625 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $457,662,000 after purchasing an additional 378,872 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Target by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,704,016 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $346,682,000 after purchasing an additional 172,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Target by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,639,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $338,446,000 after purchasing an additional 16,904 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $64,362.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,634 shares in the company, valued at $982,668. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $49,958.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TGT stock traded down $2.32 on Thursday, hitting $100.50. 7,407,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,024,146. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $70.03 and a 1-year high of $130.24. The stock has a market cap of $51.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.35 and a 200-day moving average of $114.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $23.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

Several research analysts have commented on TGT shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Buckingham Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Target from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.09.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

