Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC Lowers Stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC cut its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 735,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,980 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 15.1% of Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $25,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $509,173,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,716,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,765,000 after buying an additional 3,121,325 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $101,903,000. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its stake in Bank of America by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 10,236,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,520,000 after buying an additional 2,869,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Bank of America by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 50,203,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,640,000 after buying an additional 2,542,808 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.20. The company had a trading volume of 122,345,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,938,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $180.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.63. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.63.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. Bank of America’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

