Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC Purchases 17,549 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC raised its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,833 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,549 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises 13.6% of Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $23,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Newport Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 30,713,384 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,005,192,000 after acquiring an additional 222,115 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Boeing by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,302,874 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,568,424,000 after buying an additional 181,667 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 35,366.3% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,716,000 after buying an additional 2,832,137 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,677,675 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $872,278,000 after buying an additional 108,300 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,428,366 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $791,065,000 after buying an additional 39,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $4.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.71. The stock had a trading volume of 40,078,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,895,495. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $398.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $285.41 and its 200-day moving average is $336.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.43, a P/E/G ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.34.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $388.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Boeing from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price (down from $370.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.95.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Article: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.