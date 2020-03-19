Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC Sells 7,037 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 347,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,037 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for about 16.2% of Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $27,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 268.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 79.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised Citigroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.34.

C traded up $3.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.64. The stock had a trading volume of 43,377,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,084,180. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.43. The firm has a market cap of $84.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.76. Citigroup Inc has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

