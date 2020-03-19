Spectrum Market Capitalization Tops $10,701.27 (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Spectrum has a total market capitalization of $10,701.27 and $6,982.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and EtherFlyer. In the last seven days, Spectrum has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Spectrum

Spectrum is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt. The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com.

Buying and Selling Spectrum

Spectrum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and EtherFlyer. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

