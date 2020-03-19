Spendcoin (SPND) Price Up 18.6% Over Last Week

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded up 13.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Over the last week, Spendcoin has traded up 18.6% against the US dollar. Spendcoin has a market cap of $1.50 million and $101,121.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spendcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including Token Store and LATOKEN.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00016277 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $151.38 or 0.02523526 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00198110 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00038465 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00036053 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 60% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Spendcoin

Spendcoin’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,063,399,805 tokens. The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Spendcoin is medium.com/Spend. Spendcoin’s official website is spendcoin.org. Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation.

Spendcoin Token Trading

Spendcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spendcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spendcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

