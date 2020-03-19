Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Upgraded to Buy by Peel Hunt

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SPI. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 117 ($1.54) to GBX 121 ($1.59) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 149 ($1.96) to GBX 100 ($1.32) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.04) target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Spire Healthcare Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 130.44 ($1.72).

Shares of SPI traded down GBX 7.05 ($0.09) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 52.55 ($0.69). The stock had a trading volume of 2,223,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,000. Spire Healthcare Group has a 12 month low of GBX 61.25 ($0.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 145 ($1.91). The stock has a market capitalization of $239.04 million and a PE ratio of 29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 116.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 121.60.

Spire Healthcare Group Company Profile

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It provides a range of integrated surgical, medical, and diagnostic services. The company offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

