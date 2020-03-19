Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) Shares Sold by Ellington Management Group LLC

Ellington Management Group LLC reduced its stake in Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 43.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 33,500 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC owned 0.06% of Spirit Airlines worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,267,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $413,867,000 after purchasing an additional 25,961 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,402,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,906,000 after purchasing an additional 7,964 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 982,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,609,000 after purchasing an additional 107,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 879,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,443,000 after purchasing an additional 438,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,407,000.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SAVE shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.21.

In other news, SVP Thomas C. Canfield acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.34 per share, with a total value of $50,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christine P. Richards acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.24 per share, with a total value of $216,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SAVE stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,272,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,611,936. Spirit Airlines Incorporated has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $58.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.17.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $969.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.38 million. Spirit Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share.

Spirit Airlines Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.