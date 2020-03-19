Sportsman’s Warehouse (SPWH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWH opened at $5.62 on Thursday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.45. The company has a market capitalization of $249.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

SPWH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $11.00 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sportsman’s Warehouse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.