SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Upgraded to Buy at HC Wainwright

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) was upgraded by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SWTX. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock opened at $28.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.43. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.02 and a 52-week high of $43.90. The firm has a market cap of $940.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its advanced product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

