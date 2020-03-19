SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Sold by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC reduced its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 676,148 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,054 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 1.94% of SPS Commerce worth $37,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 100,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,707,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in SPS Commerce by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,680 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 12,459 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in SPS Commerce by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,617 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in SPS Commerce by 156.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,071 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 46,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,015,000. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

In related news, Director Philip Soran sold 8,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $488,498.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,865.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 4,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $228,954.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,811 shares of company stock valued at $7,155,464. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.75.

SPS Commerce stock traded up $4.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.33. 128,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,995. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.79 and a 52-week high of $62.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.11.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $72.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.99 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

Featured Article: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.