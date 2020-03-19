SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) by 3,488.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 337,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328,364 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.77% of SPX worth $17,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPXC. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of SPX by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 263,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,428,000 after buying an additional 19,854 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in SPX by 354.9% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in SPX by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in SPX by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 141,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after purchasing an additional 10,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in SPX by 3,264.4% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Get SPX alerts:

In other news, insider Brian G. Mason sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $1,273,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SPX stock traded up $1.57 on Thursday, reaching $29.98. 460,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.50. SPX Corp has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $53.76.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $444.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.75 million. SPX had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 4.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SPX Corp will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

SPXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Buckingham Research increased their price target on SPX from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Vertical Research downgraded SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group downgraded SPX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on SPX in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SPX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.43.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

See Also: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.