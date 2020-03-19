SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) by 51.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,962 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in SPX Flow were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Flow during the fourth quarter worth $1,725,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Flow in the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 12,425 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in SPX Flow by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,309,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,009,000 after purchasing an additional 424,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPX Flow by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Get SPX Flow alerts:

In related news, insider Jose Larios sold 1,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total value of $54,315.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,766.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 21,183 shares of company stock worth $856,736 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FLOW opened at $18.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.09. SPX Flow Inc has a 52 week low of $15.74 and a 52 week high of $49.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). SPX Flow had a positive return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $364.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SPX Flow Inc will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered SPX Flow from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Vertical Research upgraded SPX Flow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.67.

SPX Flow Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Flow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.