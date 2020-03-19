Spyglass Capital Management LLC Has $33.82 Million Holdings in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 87.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 830,843 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 386,748 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services makes up about 4.3% of Spyglass Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Spyglass Capital Management LLC owned about 0.58% of Quanta Services worth $33,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 2,501.3% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,295 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $48,860.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,246.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PWR. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.98. 1,952,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,670,309. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.11. Quanta Services Inc has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $44.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services Inc will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

