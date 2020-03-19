Spyglass Capital Management LLC Purchases 188,910 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 114.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,589 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,910 shares during the period. Affiliated Managers Group comprises 3.8% of Spyglass Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Spyglass Capital Management LLC owned 0.72% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $29,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hi Line Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 45,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMG stock traded down $3.60 on Thursday, hitting $55.33. 1,030,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,957. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.03 and a 12-month high of $115.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.57.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.49. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $75.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $87.50 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.17.

In other news, CEO Jay C. Horgen purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.62 per share, for a total transaction of $846,200.00. Also, CFO Thomas M. Wojcik purchased 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.27 per share, for a total transaction of $101,614.50. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 30,200 shares of company stock worth $2,187,134. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

