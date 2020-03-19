Spyglass Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Spyglass Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 49.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 424,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,125 shares during the quarter. Docusign makes up about 4.0% of Spyglass Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Spyglass Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of Docusign worth $31,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Docusign by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of Docusign by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 25,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Docusign by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Docusign by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Docusign by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Kirsten O. Wolberg sold 7,877 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $701,053.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,974,954. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $150,140.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 479,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,022,489.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,542,861 shares of company stock valued at $116,013,142. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:DOCU traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.88. The stock had a trading volume of 5,671,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,360,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.31 and a beta of 1.03. Docusign Inc has a twelve month low of $43.13 and a twelve month high of $92.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.59.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $274.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.48 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 26.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Docusign Inc will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Docusign from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on Docusign from $62.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Docusign from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Docusign in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Docusign has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.40.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

