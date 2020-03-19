SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Director Buys $69,002.50 in Stock

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Director Smita Conjeevaram acquired 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.43 per share, for a total transaction of $69,002.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Smita Conjeevaram also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 26th, Smita Conjeevaram bought 1,250 shares of SS&C Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.80 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00.

Shares of SSNC traded up $3.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,707,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $67.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.30 and its 200 day moving average is $56.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.30.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 615.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 292,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,079,000 after purchasing an additional 251,523 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 24,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 173,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,969,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 165,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,145,000 after buying an additional 11,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 161.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,093,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,380,000 after buying an additional 674,748 shares during the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on SSNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

