SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Shares of SSNC stock traded up $3.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,707,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,224. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.30. SS&C Technologies has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $67.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.82 and its 200 day moving average is $56.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 13.81%.

In other SS&C Technologies news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $5,859,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,255,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Smita Conjeevaram acquired 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.80 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 48.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the third quarter valued at $186,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 33.5% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the third quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,675,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,107,000 after purchasing an additional 47,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.