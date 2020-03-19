SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) and Oracle (NASDAQ:ORCL) Head to Head Contrast

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) and Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.0% of SS&C Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of Oracle shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.5% of SS&C Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.6% of Oracle shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SS&C Technologies and Oracle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SS&C Technologies 9.46% 19.64% 5.89% Oracle 27.06% 61.05% 11.22%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SS&C Technologies and Oracle’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SS&C Technologies $4.63 billion 2.10 $438.50 million $3.62 10.51 Oracle $39.51 billion 3.60 $11.08 billion $3.16 14.26

Oracle has higher revenue and earnings than SS&C Technologies. SS&C Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oracle, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for SS&C Technologies and Oracle, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SS&C Technologies 0 2 10 1 2.92 Oracle 2 17 9 0 2.25

SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $71.38, suggesting a potential upside of 87.61%. Oracle has a consensus target price of $52.60, suggesting a potential upside of 16.71%. Given SS&C Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SS&C Technologies is more favorable than Oracle.

Dividends

SS&C Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Oracle pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. SS&C Technologies pays out 13.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Oracle pays out 30.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. SS&C Technologies has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Oracle has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Oracle is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

SS&C Technologies has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oracle has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing. It provides solutions to clients in institutional asset and wealth management, alternative investment management, brokerage, retirement, financial advisory, and financial institutions vertical markets, commercial lenders, real estate investment trusts, corporate treasury groups, insurance companies, pension funds, municipal finance groups, and real estate property managers. The company also offers health care solutions, such as claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence services to health care industry that include pharmacy, healthcare administration, and health optimization solutions, as well as provides professional and products support services. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service. It offers human capital and talent management, enterprise resource planning, customer experience and relationship management, procurement, supply chain management, project portfolio management, business analytics and enterprise performance management, and industry-specific application software, as well as financial management and governance, and risk and compliance applications. The company also licenses its Oracle Database for storage, retrieval, and manipulation of data; and Oracle Fusion Middleware software to build, deploy, secure, access, extend, and integrate business applications, as well as automate business processes. In addition, it provides a range of development tools, identity management, and business analytics software solutions for mobile computing development to address the development needs of businesses; Java, a software development language; and big data solutions. Further, the company provides Oracle Engineered Systems, servers, storage, industry-specific hardware, and hardware support products, as well as operating systems, virtualization, management, and other hardware-related software. Additionally, it provides consulting services, including IT strategy alignment, enterprise architecture planning and design, initial software implementation and integration, application development and integration, security assessments, and ongoing software enhancements and upgrade services; and customer support and education services. The company serves businesses, government agencies, educational institutions, and resellers. Oracle Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

