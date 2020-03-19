StableUSD (USDS) Price Hits $0.96

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. StableUSD has a total market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $184,126.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, StableUSD has traded up 12.3% against the dollar. One StableUSD token can currently be bought for $0.96 or 0.00016128 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and Binance.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00016307 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.70 or 0.02521073 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00198122 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00038533 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00036257 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 62.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StableUSD Profile

StableUSD's total supply is 90,001,116,206 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,574,181 tokens. StableUSD's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for StableUSD is www.stably.io. The official message board for StableUSD is medium.com/stably-blog.

Buying and Selling StableUSD

StableUSD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StableUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

