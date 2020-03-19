Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:SDI) Shares Bought by First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP

First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:SDI) by 62.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 413,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,489 shares during the period. Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) comprises about 2.1% of First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP owned 2.48% of Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) worth $6,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) by 14.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. 44.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SDI traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,745. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.87 million, a P/E ratio of -21.52 and a beta of -0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 5.34. Standard Diversified Inc Class A has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $22.50.

Standard Diversified, Inc operates as shell company, which intends to identify new business and investment opportunities. The company was founded by Martha C. Reider and Richard C. Birkmeyer in 1990 and is headquartered in Mineola, NY.

