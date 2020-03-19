Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.42 Million

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. During the last week, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded up 40.7% against the U.S. dollar. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a market cap of $13.95 million and $1.42 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Standard Tokenization Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0203 or 0.00000339 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Standard Tokenization Protocol alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00053876 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000638 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $249.12 or 0.04166305 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00067581 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00039265 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00006615 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 37.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00015259 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00016195 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003809 BTC.

Standard Tokenization Protocol Profile

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. It launched on June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,943,020,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 687,660,639 tokens. The official website for Standard Tokenization Protocol is stp.network. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks.

Standard Tokenization Protocol Token Trading

Standard Tokenization Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Tokenization Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Standard Tokenization Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Standard Tokenization Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Standard Tokenization Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Standard Tokenization Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.