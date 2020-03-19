Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,583,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,891 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.04% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $262,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,041,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,367,000 after buying an additional 50,448 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 29,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 10,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

SWK traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.87. 51,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,410,234. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.42. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.39 and a 1-year high of $173.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.42.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $168.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Buckingham Research upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays lowered Stanley Black & Decker to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $161.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.75.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

