Stans Energy (OTCMKTS:HREEF) vs. Vale (OTCMKTS:VALE) Head-To-Head Contrast

Stans Energy (OTCMKTS:HREEF) and Vale (NYSE:VALE) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Stans Energy has a beta of 2.8, suggesting that its share price is 180% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vale has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.9% of Vale shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Stans Energy and Vale, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stans Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Vale 0 6 9 0 2.60

Vale has a consensus price target of $13.97, suggesting a potential upside of 94.58%. Given Vale’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vale is more favorable than Stans Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Stans Energy and Vale’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stans Energy N/A N/A -225.18% Vale -4.48% 19.54% 8.75%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stans Energy and Vale’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stans Energy N/A N/A -$2.99 million N/A N/A Vale $37.57 billion 0.98 -$1.68 billion $1.60 4.49

Stans Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vale.

Summary

Vale beats Stans Energy on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stans Energy Company Profile

Stans Energy Corp. operates as a resource development company with a focus on rare earth and specialty metal properties in Canada, the Kyrgyz Republic, and Russia. It primarily explores for uranium, rare earth elements, gold, and base metals. Stans Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Vale Company Profile

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services. The Coal segment is involved in the extraction of metallurgical and thermal coal; and provides related logistic services. The Base Metals segment produces and extracts non-ferrous minerals, including nickel; and its by-products, such as copper, gold, silver, cobalt, precious metals, and others. The company was formerly known as Companhia Vale do Rio Doce and changed its name to Vale S.A. in May 2009. Vale S.A. was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

