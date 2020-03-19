Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Shares Bought by J. Goldman & Co LP

J. Goldman & Co LP raised its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 337,023 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,585 shares during the quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP owned about 0.37% of Star Bulk Carriers worth $3,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 9.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,028 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 205,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 11,188 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the third quarter worth approximately $3,417,000. Finally, Hartree Partners LP increased its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 105.7% during the fourth quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 173,851 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 89,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBLK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.40 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.35.

Shares of SBLK traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,779. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $12.09.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Star Bulk Carriers had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $248.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.49 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.