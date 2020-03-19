Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,673 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 5,440 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Starbucks by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,036,678 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,816,665,000 after buying an additional 3,553,788 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Starbucks by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,708,586 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $238,075,000 after buying an additional 1,138,950 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Starbucks by 3,690.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 621,731 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $54,973,000 after buying an additional 605,330 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Starbucks by 146.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 963,393 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $84,702,000 after buying an additional 572,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 46.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,546,622 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $136,752,000 after buying an additional 490,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock traded up $5.08 on Thursday, reaching $61.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,133,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,704,282. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $99.72. The company has a market capitalization of $69.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.03.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.76.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $374,686.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

