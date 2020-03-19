Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,235 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,710 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $27,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Starbucks by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,036,678 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,816,665,000 after buying an additional 3,553,788 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,406,630 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,442,471,000 after buying an additional 144,675 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,582,198 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $666,627,000 after buying an additional 272,323 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,766,481 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $333,032,000 after buying an additional 144,508 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,437,891 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $302,260,000 after buying an additional 185,954 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks stock traded up $5.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.41. 25,133,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,704,282. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.03. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The company has a market cap of $69.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.58.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

Several research firms have commented on SBUX. Zacks Investment Research cut Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.76.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.