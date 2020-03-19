Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,122,205 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 29,929 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.10% of Starbucks worth $98,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 210.7% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 209.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $2.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.30. 580,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,704,282. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.24. The company has a market capitalization of $69.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.58.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.76.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

