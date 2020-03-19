Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.63.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Stars Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub cut Stars Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stars Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSG. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Stars Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $350,172,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Stars Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,626,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,258,000 after purchasing an additional 419,352 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Stars Group by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,257,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,190 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Stars Group by 1,371.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,176,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,956,000 after buying an additional 9,484,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Stars Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,371,000. 79.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TSG opened at $12.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.86. Stars Group has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $26.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.37 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Stars Group had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Stars Group will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

