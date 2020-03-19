Startcoin (START) Market Cap Achieves $169,445.14

Startcoin (CURRENCY:START) traded up 69.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 19th. Startcoin has a total market cap of $169,445.14 and $148.00 worth of Startcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Startcoin has traded up 53.6% against the US dollar. One Startcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittylicious, YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00007007 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Startcoin

Startcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. Startcoin’s total supply is 70,782,220 coins and its circulating supply is 45,079,785 coins. Startcoin’s official Twitter account is @start_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Startcoin’s official website is startcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Startcoin

Startcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Startcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Startcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Startcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

