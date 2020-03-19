State Street Corp Acquires 80,873 Shares of RTI Surgical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in RTI Surgical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,179,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,873 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.60% of RTI Surgical worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in RTI Surgical by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RTI Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RTI Surgical by 242.2% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 38,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 26,999 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in RTI Surgical by 8.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in RTI Surgical in the third quarter worth $323,000. 65.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RTIX stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.20. The stock had a trading volume of 667,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,596. RTI Surgical Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $6.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.64 million, a PE ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of RTI Surgical from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RTI Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RTI Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of RTI Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc, a surgical implant company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes.

