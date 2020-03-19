State Street Corp Boosts Position in Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI)

State Street Corp increased its stake in Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 655,654 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 168,061 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.62% of Iteris worth $3,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Iteris during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iteris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Iteris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iteris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Iteris by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ITI traded up $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $2.98. 360,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,103. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Iteris Inc has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $6.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.40 million, a PE ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 0.31.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Iteris had a negative net margin of 7.56% and a negative return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $28.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.53 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Iteris Inc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Douglas L. Groves bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.09 per share, for a total transaction of $50,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

ITI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Iteris from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Iteris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.17.

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions worldwide. The company's Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor; and VantageLive!, a cloud-based platform; and Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera.

