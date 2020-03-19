State Street Corp Boosts Position in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,342 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.76% of KVH Industries worth $3,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in KVH Industries by 8.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. 58.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KVH Industries alerts:

NASDAQ KVHI traded up $1.64 on Thursday, reaching $8.78. The stock had a trading volume of 70,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.85. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $11.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.50. The stock has a market cap of $149.66 million, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.81.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). KVH Industries had a net margin of 20.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $42.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded KVH Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of KVH Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut KVH Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for KVH Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KVH Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.