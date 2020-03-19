State Street Corp Boosts Stake in Rafael Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL)

State Street Corp raised its position in Rafael Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,806 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.17% of Rafael worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Rafael by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter.

Rafael stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,354. Rafael Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $30.86.

Rafael Holdings, Inc holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells. Rafael Holdings, Inc is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

