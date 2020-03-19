State Street Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Entegra Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ENFC)

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Entegra Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ENFC) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,753 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,897 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.60% of Entegra Financial worth $3,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Entegra Financial by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Entegra Financial by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegra Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $934,000. 60.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Entegra Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

NASDAQ ENFC remained flat at $$30.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $209.01 million, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Entegra Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $19.92 and a 1-year high of $30.24.

Entegra Financial Profile

Entegra Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Entegra Bank that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

