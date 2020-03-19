State Street Corp Buys 15,828 Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,955 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,828 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.43% of Transcat worth $3,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Transcat by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Transcat by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Transcat by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,504 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Transcat by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Transcat alerts:

TRNS has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Transcat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Transcat in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.13.

In other news, Director Carl E. Sassano sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $199,188.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,839.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRNS traded up $4.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.00. 33,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,946. Transcat, Inc. has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $34.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.49. The company has a market cap of $206.65 million, a PE ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.83.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $43.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.10 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.79%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.