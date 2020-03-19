State Street Corp Buys 25,375 Shares of eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN)

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,375 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.39% of eGain worth $3,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in eGain by 11.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management boosted its stake in eGain by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 147,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 48,118 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in eGain by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 69,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in eGain by 1,543.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 299,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 281,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in eGain by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 11,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. 47.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of eGain from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on eGain in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum upgraded eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded eGain from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. eGain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

In other news, Director Gunjan Sinha sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $304,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 936,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,517,837.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 35.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:EGAN traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,674. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. eGain Corp has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $11.42. The stock has a market cap of $154.73 million, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.70.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. eGain had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $18.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. eGain’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that eGain Corp will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eGain Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

