State Street Corp Buys 8,476 Shares of Bankwell Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in Bankwell Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,357 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,476 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.48% of Bankwell Financial Group worth $3,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BWFG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 193.8% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 9.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Bankwell Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

BWFG traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.21. 28,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,488. Bankwell Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $30.93. The company has a market cap of $142.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.70.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $13.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bankwell Financial Group Inc will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Bankwell Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Bankwell Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

