State Street Corp Grows Position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGLE)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGLE) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 464,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 33,093 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.60% of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics worth $3,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $79,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 8.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $313,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 34.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 70,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 17,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $764,000. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGLE stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.32. 90,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $9.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.68.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts expect that Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGLE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.13.

About Aeglea Bio Therapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme, which is in early clinical development stage for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency, an autosomal recessive metabolic disease caused by a marked decrease in the activity of the native arginase 1 enzyme; and for treating Arginine dependent cancers.

