State Street Corp Has $3.37 Million Holdings in ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 843,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 146,962 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.42% of ADMA Biologics worth $3,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADMA. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in ADMA Biologics by 531.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 862,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,519 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 2,331.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 428,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 410,962 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter worth about $353,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 36,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 60.82% of the company’s stock.

In other ADMA Biologics news, Director Lawrence P. Guiheen acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam S. Grossman acquired 28,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $99,998.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,343. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,623,698 shares of company stock valued at $16,182,943. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADMA shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. ADMA Biologics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of ADMA stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,782,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,741. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.14. ADMA Biologics Inc has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $6.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 160.68% and a negative net margin of 164.50%. The company had revenue of $12.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics Inc will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

