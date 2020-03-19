State Street Corp Has $3.41 Million Stake in Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS)

State Street Corp raised its position in Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 425,919 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,339 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.18% of Akoustis Technologies worth $3,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 97,150 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,501,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $766,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $373,000. 40.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

AKTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $7.40 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Akoustis Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKTS traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.71. 542,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,557. Akoustis Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.69. The company has a current ratio of 11.73, a quick ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.04). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,791.55% and a negative return on equity of 98.09%. The business had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies Inc will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and smart systems technology and commercialization center foundry, as well as manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.