State Street Corp Has $3.57 Million Stock Holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA)

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,098 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.87% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals worth $3,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRCA. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. 35.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VRCA shares. BidaskClub downgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of VRCA traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.20. The stock had a trading volume of 92,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,971. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $6.79 and a 52 week high of $18.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.91 and a 200 day moving average of $14.02. The company has a market cap of $222.83 million, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 3.72.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

