State Street Corp Makes New $3.33 Million Investment in Pacific City Financial Corporation (NYSE:PCB)

State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Pacific City Financial Corporation (NYSE:PCB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 192,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,334,000. State Street Corp owned about 1.23% of Pacific City Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Pacific City Financial by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pacific City Financial by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific City Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Pacific City Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Pacific City Financial by 332.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Don Rhee purchased 8,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.32 per share, with a total value of $92,201.40.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on Pacific City Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Pacific City Financial stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.97. The stock had a trading volume of 39,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,145. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.94. Pacific City Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $9.21 and a fifty-two week high of $19.18.

Pacific City Financial (NYSE:PCB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $20.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.20 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Pacific City Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th.

Pacific City Financial Company Profile

Pacific City Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small-to-medium sized businesses in Southern California. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

