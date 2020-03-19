State Street Corp Purchases 14,455 Shares of BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT)

State Street Corp grew its position in BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,455 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.23% of BRT Apartments worth $3,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in BRT Apartments by 248.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in BRT Apartments by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in BRT Apartments during the third quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in BRT Apartments during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.88% of the company’s stock.

BRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of BRT Apartments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of BRT traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.35. The stock had a trading volume of 98,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,401. BRT Apartments Corp has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $18.75. The firm has a market cap of $163.72 million, a PE ratio of 50.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.01 and its 200 day moving average is $16.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.54%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.72%.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

